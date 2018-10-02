Uproar in north Longford amid claims waste facility plans will "kill" Granard tourism centre development "before it has even started"

Plans by a Dublin based firm to construct a waste facility beside a recently opened state of the art heritage and visitor centre in north Longford will “kill” the development “before it has even started,” it has been claimed.

The warning came from the main protagonists behind the creation of Granard’s Knights and Conquests Heritage & Visitor Centre this week on foot of a planning application by Ballinvalley Ltd for the development of a single storey rear and side extension to an existing industrial unit at Unit 5 Teemore Industrial Estate, Granard, Co Longford.

“The application relates to an activity requiring a waste facility permit,” it reads.

“Other works include (1) internal alterations to partially build office area at ground and first floor levels (2) internal alterations to existing building (3) new boundary walls (4) service yard with vehicle weighbridge within (5) new projecting window hatch from office area onto vehicle weighbridge (6) provision of an on-site car parking and bicycle parking (7) connection to all services and (8) ancillary site development works.”

Details of the plans come barely three weeks since hundreds of people attended the grand opening of the Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre.

“This application is for a development that is right next to our heritage site here in Granard and it is also quite near a housing estate as well,” said Paul Flood, Secretary, Granard Motte Community Enterprise Group.

