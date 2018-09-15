Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, Sunday looks set to be a cloudy but dry day with some sunshine in the afternoon.

According to the national forecaster, outbreaks of rain will extend eastwards to affect all areas for a time overnight. The rain will clear most places by dawn, but a few patchy outbreaks could linger on into the morning near east and southeast coasts.

Remaining rain in the east and southeast will clear quickly on Sunday morning, with a mostly dry and bright day following, and just a scattering of showers, mainly in Connacht and Ulster. There will be a good deal of cloud overall, but a few sunny breaks could occur through the afternoon. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in the south and east, but 15 or 16 degrees more typical further west and north. Light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

Met Eireann says that Monday will be a cloudy day with widespread rain. The rain will be heavy too with strengthening southerly winds and adds that present indications are that, ex tropical storm 'Helene' will push northwards over Ireland on Monday night.

Consequently Monday night will be very disturbed with widespread heavy rain and gales. It may turn stormy in places for a time with severe gusts and localized flooding.

