'Tree of Hope' to be planted in Longford to mark World Suicide Prevention Day

A 'Tree of Hope' will be planted at the Remembrance Garden, Great Water Street, Longford Town on Wednesday, September 12 at 2.30pm to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

The theme of the 2018 World Suicide Prevention Day taking place on September 10 is ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ which seeks to encourage all of us to engage with each other and to join together to spread awareness of suicide prevention as part of a local and a global community.

This year, as their active part in World Suicide Prevention Day, Midlands Living Links Suicide Bereavement Support Services are planting a Tree of Hope at five locations across the Midlands over the week from the September 9 to September 16.

The Tree of Hope is a symbol to those who have lost a loved one to suicide and to people living with mental health problems that there is understanding and support available to you. The hope of Midlands Living Links and all the other organisations offering support is that people who may be finding life difficult will reach out and ask for help in the knowledge that it will be willingly given.

The tree will be planted at the Remembrance Garden, Great Water Streeet, Longford Town on Wednesday, September 12 at 2.30pm.

Midlands Living Links Suicide Bereavement Support Services would ask everyone to show your individual support for suicide prevention by attending the planting of the Tree of Hope in your local community.

