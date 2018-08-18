Met Éireann issues Status Yellow weather warning for Longford this evening

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Longford from 6pm this evening (Saturday, August 18).

Also read: 17th annual Longford Marathon this weekend

The following Weather Advisory has been issued by Met Eireann: Rain moving eastwards across Ireland this evening and tonight will give heavy / intense bursts of rainfall in places for short periods with a risk of spot flooding.

Valid from 18:00 hours Sat, 18-Aug-2018

Valid until 04:00 hours Sun, 19-Aug-2018

Conditions will be breezy as well with fresh and gusty south to southwest winds. Very humid and close with lows of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann says that Sunday will be a humid and warm day for many, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties. A damp, wet start with rain, mist and low cloud for a time in the morning, but turning drier and somewhat brighter for the afternoon and evening in most places, but there will be some light showers.

Also read: All eyes this weekend on 20th Colmcille Ploughing and Heritage Day