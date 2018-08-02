Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon receives €2,000 for 'healthy living' project

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon has received €2,000 in funding from the Applegreen Blossom Fund, a partnership between Applegreen and the Irish Youth Foundation (IYF).



With the funds, they are setting up a project called the ‘Healthy Living – Thinking Positively, Eating Better & Exercising Often Programme’.



This programme is aimed towards members of the Ballymahon community and will promote healthy and active living through afterschool activities such as yoga, mindfulness, water sports and healthy food made easy.

The programme will benefit 50 children and runs over 24 weeks up until November 2018.



This project aims to work with those facing marginalisation and empower them to make better life choices that lead to a happier and healthier life.



Bridgeways Family Resource Centre is one of 62 community and voluntary youth projects across Ireland which were chosen from over 300 applicants to receive a total of €124,000 from the Applegreen Blossom Fund.

The fund invited applications from projects working with children and young people aged between 6 and 12 living in disadvantaged circumstances under the theme of health and wellbeing. The successful projects ranged from healthy eating and fitness, circus performance, outdoor classrooms, kindness and even Star Wars-themed kick boxing!

On Thursday, August 2 and Friday, August 3, Applegreen stores around the country will invite customers to donate €1 to the Irish Youth Foundation with every purchase.

Adrian Giffney, Head of the Applegreen Charitable Fund, said: “Applegreen PLC are thrilled to focus on local community based projects offering support to children locally which is something we are passionate about. The Applegreen Blossom Fund is an innovative concept to help us create awareness of the importance of these projects for local communities. The fund gives local communities a voice to express what is needed for their young people. We are always so grateful to our staff for going the extra mile supporting our Charitable Fund and we are excited to see how the funding will help these projects based in communities around Ireland.”



Sabina Cotter, Head of Grants & Programmes, Irish Youth Foundation, commented: “Working with Applegreen has been an incredible experience. The Charity Committee and wider organisation has a real passion to ‘give back’ and this partnership really localises the incredible impact of the Applegreen Charitable Fund. Thousands of children across Ireland will benefit and we are excited to hear more about them over the coming months. We have an incredible variety of projects in our final selection and we are delighted to be able to support even more children who need our help with this new partnership.”

