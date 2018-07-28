Calls for review into use of fluoride in Longford's public water supplies

Irish Water has come in for criticism over its continued practice of adding fluoride to public water supplies.

The censure was one which was led by Cllr Peggy Nolan this week as she claimed how questions concerning its usage were overlooked by senior officials at a recent AILG (Association of Irish Local Government) Training day.

Speaking to the Leader after raising the topic at a recent local authority meeting, the Fine Gael local politician said she was still very much in the dark over the compound’s usage.

“The questions and answer sessions were less than satisfactory,” she said.

“I have to say I was shocked and very concerned when the first two questions were taken and the third was ignored drawing attention to the fact and pushing for answers.

“My question was not answered and I was advised to take my question to the podium at the end of the open debate.”

Fluoride, while not essential for human growth and development,it is claimed that excess intake can cause Fluorosis affecting teeth and bone density.

However a recent Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) report produced by its independent scientific committee in April, found no major health concerns for children and adults from exposure to the mineral.

Though not appearing to question the findings of the study, Cllr Nolan claimed the lack of transparency over fluoride’s continued usage in local water supplies remained of concern.

“The vision stated on the day by Irish Water clearly puts clean safe drinking water for everyone to the same consisted standard central to their objectives,” she said.

“Yet they continue to add unquestioned chemicals to that water. This process is an exact science; do local authorities have in their employment a chemist?

“We must have a comprehensive independent review on the continued fluoridation of our water.”

Cllr Nolan said she would now be pushing for Health Minister Simon Harris to “by-pass the HSE” over the issue and conduct an immediate review of the affair.

