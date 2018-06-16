'Accident waiting to happen' says Drumlish councillor

During a recent meeting of Granard Municipal District Cllr Paraic Brady (FG) brought forward a number of notices of motion in an effort to address difficulties in the Drumlish area.

n the first motion, Cllr Brady told the Longford Co Council that some trees in the Old Graveyard in Drumlish had been uprooted and were leaning over headstones.

“These need to be cut and removed before they cause serious damage,” he added, before pointing out that if the trees were to fall on old headstones, they would destroy them.

Area Engineer David Coppinger then told the meeting that minor works had already been carried out in the graveyard to deal with matters.

“The cemetery committee at Longford Co Council’s Environment Section is currently looking for funding to remove the remainder of these trees,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cllr Brady said he was calling on the local authority to get the traffic lights in Drumlish fixed as a matter of urgency because they have been out of order for the past couple of months.

“This is a major headache in Drumlish at the present time,” Cllr Brady fumed.

“It’s going on for at least six months - I was told at one stage that it was fixed, then I checked in today and I find that it isn’t fixed.”

The meeting heard that the button to operate the lights is stuck and this is preventing the lights from working.

“There are over 200 kids crossing the road there and it is an accident waiting to happen,” Cllr Brady continued.

“The Council has been messing about with the lights for the last four months and it’s time now that something was done to sort this problem out once and for all and before there is a serious accident there.”

