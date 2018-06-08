Carrigy talks up Cairn Hill accord as Longford's highest point gets set for new walking routes

Cllr Micheál Carrigy has heralded the announcement that RTÉ and Longford Co Council have signed a Licence Agreement to develop a walking trail up to and around the top of Cairn Hill.

He said it's a project he and Cllr Paraic Brady have been working on for the past 18 months.

“Cairn Hill is the highest point in Co Longford and will add to the series of walks being developed in our beautiful county,” he said.

