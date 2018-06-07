Killeen National School Parents Association 5K walk/jog/run on Friday, June 8

The Parents Association of Killeen National School are organising a 5K walk/jog/run (which ever takes your fancy) on Friday, June 8 at 7pm.

This is the 5th year of this very successful event which is the main fundraiser for the Parents Association.

The event will both start and finish at McElvaney's in Coolarty (venue chosen due to suitable parking facilities). Please bring as many family and friends along on the day.



REGISTRATION: 6-7pm.

RACE starts 7pm

COST: €5 per child (U-16) /€10 per adult or €20 per family.



There will be prizes for the 1st male/female and 1st U-16 boy/girl.

Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

