Magdalene Laundry survivors to gather at the Arás

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins will host an historic gathering of over 220 survivors of the Magdalene Laundries at a special reception at Áras an Uachtaráin on Tuesday, June 5 next

For the first time, survivors of the Magdalene Laundries from Ireland, the UK, the USA and Australia are being brought together in Dublin for two days to a gathering being organised by a voluntary group, Dublin Honours Magdalenes (DHM).

The aim of the event is to bring together Magdalene Laundry survivors to share their experiences and to gather the women’s views on how the Magdalene Laundries should be remembered by future generations.

