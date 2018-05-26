Referendum 2018: Historic Longford/Westmeath result but historic problem of brutal broadband remains

Kenagh fails to deliver when it comes to connectivity but Cllr Colm Murray is delighted with 'home vote'

The electorate of Longford/Westmeath contributed to a historic referendum result as they voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment however the historic problem of brutal broadband at the Kenagh count centre remains.

Longford Leader journalist Liam Cosgrove tweeted that internet connectivity in Kenagh still leaves an awful lot to be desired, and his Westmeath Examiner colleague also expressed frustration - 'crazy trying to get coverage online'.

Surely this issue can be addressed ???

Meanwhile, local Fine Gael councillor, Colm Murray, expressed 'delight to see my home box in Kenagh delivering the highest yes in the county at 69%'.

He indicated that the broadband problem is due to be remedied by the end of the year, at the latest.

