Referendum 2018: Historic Longford/Westmeath result but historic problem of brutal broadband remains

The electorate of Longford/Westmeath contributed to a historic referendum result as they voted in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment however the historic problem of brutal broadband at the Kenagh count centre remains.



Longford Leader journalist Liam Cosgrove tweeted that internet connectivity in Kenagh still leaves an awful lot to be desired, and his Westmeath Examiner colleague also expressed frustration - 'crazy trying to get coverage online'.



Surely this issue can be addressed ???

Meanwhile, local Fine Gael councillor, Colm Murray, expressed 'delight to see my home box in Kenagh delivering the highest yes in the county at 69%'.

He indicated that the broadband problem is due to be remedied by the end of the year, at the latest.

Hard to fathom the fact that in 2018 and after countless national and local elections, not to mention referendums, the state of broadband and internet connectivity in Kenagh still leaves an awful lot to be desired #Referendum2018 #Longford — Longford Leader (@Longford_Leader) May 26, 2018

Crazy trying to get coverage online of #ldwh results from #8thref out — Westmeath Examiner (@WHExaminer) May 26, 2018

Same in Ballynacargy #neglectedmidlands — Kevin Mollaghan (@kevcarra) May 26, 2018

There's no Wi-Fi there at all my wife is a counting officer there .. — Vincent Mcevoy (@VmKaz) May 26, 2018

Super effort from @Together4yes in Longford!! Delighted to see my home box in Kenagh delivering the highest yes in the county at 69%! @FineGael @AnTaobhRua @Longford_Leader @shannonsidenews pic.twitter.com/IjrfPuKgN2 May 26, 2018