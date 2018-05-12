Longford set for €800k boost

Elderly people and those living with disabilities in Longford are in line for an €800,000 funding boost in housing adaptation grants.

Longford/Westmeath Fine Gael TD Peter Burke and his constituency government colleague, Minister of State for the OPW Kevin 'Boxer' Moran have both given their ringing endorsement to the news.

Mr Burke, in revealing the approximate €794,290 being made available locally, urged applicants to send in their submissions in order to help them stay in their own homes for longer.

“This is to help people return home from hospital earlier, and also to support older people and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their own homes for as long as they wish,” he said.

Mr Moran was just as upbeat over the announcement.

"This is great news for the constituency and the level of funding has been increased this year allowing for a greater number of projects to be funded," he said.