Grattan Og 'Buy a Brick' campaign

Grattan Og launched their ‘Buy A Brick’ campaign on Monday night week last at in their home ground of Dunbeggan Park.

Grattan Og GAA is a community-based club on the environs of Longford Town in Stonepark.

Development

The club is currently going from strength to strength with its underage development and recently formed Ladies Club.

In recent years the club set out to construct a new set of dressing rooms to further enhance the state of the art facilities developed by the local community (Ballymacormack Community Development Group – BCDG).

Separate changing areas will offer an opportunity to promote greater integration for the recently established GAA Ladies Club.

Read Also: €500,000 windfall for Longford sports clubs

The upstairs gym/indoor training area will be made available to all teams and the community room can be utilised for various meetings of the club/school/community organisations.

The club successfully secured a Sports Capital Grant of €105,500 towards the project but now are required to raise some matching funds by raising a loan.

Buy a Brick Campaign

In order to help the Club generate enough income for repayments of the loan, the Club have launched a ‘Buy A Brick’ campaign for individuals/families in the community.

If you wish to buy a brick in the development, you/your family will be recognised and printed on a brick which will be displayed in the building for all time!

There are various options available which range from €8.33 per month to €25 per month.

If interested please contact any of the committee members or Development Chairman Mick Hand on 086 8368539.

Read Also: Grattans and Slashers in title battle