Longford 'Paddles Up' for new countywide initiative

Longford Sports Partnership in association with Waterways Ireland have began the first Paddles Up programme in the county.

The programme which is funded by Waterways Ireland involves getting transition years students kayaking out on our waterways in a safe way.

Longford Sports Partnership working with Inny Kayaking Club is rolling out the programme, which will run for six weeks, for the Transition year class in St Mel's College.

"Students will learn level 1 kayaking skills and this programme is really positive," added a spokesperson.

"The students really enjoy the programme, while developing excellent water safety skills and improving kayaking skills."

Meanwhile, the feedback from schools and teachers that have already completed the programme is positive.

And, at the end of the six week programme, Longford students will get together with other counties who have participated in the initiative and they endeavour to complete the 7K Blueway Challenge together.

