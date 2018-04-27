Longford weight loss expert says Self-kindness is key

Weight loss expert Siobhan Brier, a Slimming World Consultant who runs the Longford Slimming World groups, says that if people want to lose weight for good they need to learn to be kinder to themselves when things go wrong.

Almost everyone who walks through my doors has tried to lose weight in the past and had experienced a slip-up where they went off-track in a way that they worried would affect their weight loss journey,” added Siobhan.

“After they lapse, most slimmers automatically criticise themselves, calling themselves ‘weak’, ‘stupid’ and ‘a failure’ – words they would never have used to describe someone else in their position.

“This harsh criticism leads to comfort eating or giving up on those diets completely.”

The Slimming World expert says that as a result many slimmers are then unsuccessful with their weight loss and subsequently gain weight again - something that simply serves to fuel the burden of guilt and criticism.

Becoming More Self Aware

Meanwhile, at Slimming World members are taught how to reduce how critical they are of themselves and to become more self-reassuring and self aware.

“As a result of recognising that they’re only human and not perfect and applauding their own determination,” adds Siobhan, “Slimming World members are less likely to comfort eat and more likely to get back on track within a day or two, and more likely to lose weight and keep it off.”

Siobhan, lost three stone herself eight years ago with Slimming World and now helps others in Longford to shed the pounds!

“As someone who had struggled with my weight on and off though my 20's and 30's I had tried lots of different diets in the past, but life would always get in the way at some point though and I’d go off track.,” she continued.

"It would knock my confidence and I’d end up feeling like a failure and like I couldn’t stick at anything.

"When you have an unhealthy relationship with food, as I did at the time, comfort eating can feel like the only way to make yourself feel better.

"I’d turn to buttery toast and crisps and if I’m honest opened a bottle of wine more often than I would admit but afterwards I’d feel even more guilty and empty and before long I’d have given up completely.”

Support

She says that since joining Slimming World her outlook has changed completely.

“With the support of other people at my own group who had experienced the same thing, I gradually started to realise that I wasn’t the only one who this happened to.,” she smiled.

“We’re all human and we all have our off days, the important thing is that we’re able forgive ourselves and draw a line under it.

