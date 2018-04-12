Calling Longford walkers to ‘C’mon the Camino’ and support end-of-life care

Broadcaster Aengus MacGrianna is calling on Longford walking enthusiasts to make every step count for end-of-life care this September by walking the Camino de Santiago in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF).

This year’s IHF Camino takes place from September 9-15 and will take in the most famous Camino route, the French Way.

Starting in Sarria, the route stretches 112 km, winding through the beautiful Galician landscape dotted with charming villages, hamlets and towns and finishes in the historic city of Santiago de Compostela.

“Death and bereavement hits every town and village across Ireland,” added MacGrianna who has seen for himself how end-of-life care helps people live their last days with dignity.

“I’m delighted to support the Irish Hospice Foundation.”

Meanwhile, the IHF is the only national charity dedicated to dying, death and bereavement in Ireland.

80 people die every day in Ireland and the IHF believes everyone has the right to be cared for and to die with dignity and respect in their care setting of choice.

The organisation’s mission is to strive for the best end-of-life and bereavement care for all.

“By joining us on the Camino, you will be embarking on a personal challenge but through our own efforts, you will also be supporting people nationwide who are facing death and bereavement,” Sharon Foley, CEO of the IHF, added.

“Our vision at the IHF is that no one should face these difficult times without the care and support they need.

“This is your chance to make every step matter for end-of-life and bereavement care for people across Ireland.”

For more details, contact Louise at louise.mccarron@hospicefoundation.ie or on 01 6793188.