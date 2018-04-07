Longford District Court to monitor defendant's progress

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act had his case adjourned until September following a brief hearing into the matter.

Willie McDonnell (45), 34 College Park, Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Springlawn.

Longford on January 30 last and failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochána on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Gerry Newton provided some background information in the case.



He said that prior to the defendant’s arrest, gardaí had been called to an estate in Longford town to deal with unrest that had broken out between the defendant’s family and inlaws.



He said when gardaí arrived in the area, the defendant was observed there.

“Mr McDonnell then left the area on foot along with a juvenile and when I asked him where he was going, he said ‘for a cigarette’,” Sergeant Newton continued.



“I then asked him to go home and he reluctantly said he would.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that the following day, gardaí met the defendant at the entrance to the housing estate in which there had been trouble the previous night.



Sergeant Newton said there was a strong smell of alcohol from the defendant and when he was asked what he was doing there, Mr McDonnell indicated he was going for a cigarette.



The court was then told that the defendant was subsequently arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station where he was formally charged in respect of the matters before the court.



The defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter then suggested to the court that it might be a good idea to monitor her client’s behaviour for a period of time before determining sentence in the matter.



Judge Lydon subsequently adjourned proceedings until September 25, 2018 in an effort to afford the court time to monitor Mr McDonnell’s progress in the interim.