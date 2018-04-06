Longford actors reflecting on life at the Abbey Theatre

Four Longford actors with special needs will perform in the Abbey Theatre on Saturday, April 7 next as part of a Shadowbox Theatre Company production.

The Company is unique in that it accommodates actors with learning difficulties, mental health problems and physical disabilities.



Linda McGee, Triona Moloney, Tara O’Leary and Frances Tynan will take to the stage in the silent production - ‘Somethings’, a piece originally devised in 2017 that reflects on the Tuam Mother and Baby Home, and on themselves as women and their right to have children.



The piece creates a metaphorical world in which they contemplate the missing child – buried, lost, imagined and simply the child that never was.

Many people from Longford have already seen the production as it was staged in Backstage Theatre in recent times.



In 2001 Shadowbox became the first theatre company in Ireland to establish a professional ensemble for actors with Intellectual Disabilities.



Since that time, the ensemble has toured throughout Ireland, encouraging the most diverse audiences to recognise that artistry is not an intellectual function, but a faculty of our shared humanity.



Shadowbox Theatre Company is one of just five nationally that has been selected to take part in this unique and inspiring event on Saturday next.

It kicks off on the Peacock Stage at 2:30pm and tickets cost €3.

