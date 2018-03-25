Well known Longford radio presenter Oliver McNerney meets Gilbert O’Sullivan in Australia

Well known Longford DJ and radio presenter, Oliver McNerney (aka Oliver Muldoon) and his wife Stella, had the great honour of meeting Irish singer/songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan during his 50th Anniversary World Tour at the weekend in Australia.



Gilbert O’Sullivan performed at the Crown Theatre in Perth on Saturday, March 24 and after the fantastic concert, watched by over 1,200 fans, Oliver and his wife Stella, met with the musician backstage and had a brief chat.



Longford town native, Oliver, previously worked as a presenter with Shannonside Radio for over 20 years and he now works with Capital Community Radio in Perth.



Oliver interviewed Gilbert O’Sullivan for Shannonside Radio in 2006 and a decade earlier, in 1996, Oliver Snr and his son Oliver Jnr also met with Gilbert O’Sullivan in Galway.

Oliver presents a weekly show on Capital Community Radio for the past nine years and it attracts many Irish listeners.



He is delighted with the success of the show and Oliver wishes to remind people back home that from Easter Saturday, March 31, his show will start at the later time of 11am (Irish time) and runs until 1pm.



Oliver added, “We broadcast on-line, all around the world, on www.capitalcommunityradio.com and listeners in Ireland and the UK can text me if they wish to have a request played at 0061450459217 or they can email me at olivermcnerney@gmail.com.”

