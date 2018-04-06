Longford community groups net €40k funding boost

Longford Summer Festival and its artistic Cruthú equivalent were the big winners this week as more than €40,000 was dished out under this year's Community Grant Support Scheme.

Members of Longford Municipal District signed off on the allocation at last week's March monthly meeting.

Longford Summer Festival secured the largest grant amount of €10,000 while Cruthú was awarded €7,000.

Councillors rubber-stamped the funding following a behind closed doors, or 'in committee' meeting prior to its customary monthly order of business.

Among the other recipents in line for grant aid are:

-Longford Variety Group €2,000

-Newtownforbes Senior Citizens Group €1700

-Longford Slashers Camgie Club €500

-Longford Pipe Band €1,000

-Longford Town Men’s Shed €2,000

-Clondra Heritage Festival €500

-Longford Healthy Growing Club €500

-Longford Active Retirement €1500

-Cruthú Arts Festival €7000

-Shannonside Wood Turners €500

-Longford Voices Utd Community Gospel Choir €1000

-Longford Acorn Project Ltd €2000

-Attic Youth Cafe €1000

-St Mel’s Musical Society €2000

-Longford School of Rock/Tidy Towns €1000

-Regent Theatre Group €1000

-Clondra Community Association €600

-Engage Longford €2000

-Transformative College Longford €500

-Aisling Children’s Arts Festival €3000

-Irish Child Trust €500

-Longford Summer Festival €10,000

-CHER €500

-Longford Cycling and Racing Club €500

-Longford Fitness €500.

The funding set aside to each group, is however, dependent on their involvement with the Longford Public Participation Network (PPN).

