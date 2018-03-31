Local families to benefit from €6m Lanesboro project

A €6m government backed project aimed at building 30 social housing units in Lanesboro will not become a 'dumping ground' to ease other counties housing woes, it has been claimed.

Fine Gael Cllr Micheal Carrigy announced at the weekend Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy had given his backing to the proposed development in a bid to assuage waiting list figures in the area.



The article, which was posted on the Leader's website longfordleader.ie on Saturday morning, brought with it a plenitude of mixed comments.



Giving his reaction to much of that commentary on Monday, Cllr Carrigy dismissed any preconceived notions over the planned development.

“There is a (housing) need in the area for people and that wa s the case put forward to the Department,” he said.



“It's about addressing that need and it will also help to free up private rental accommodation,” he said.



Cllr Carrigy said he was confident the development would have a similar 12 month turnaround time as a €3m social housing scheme in Drumlish.

The claims put forward by Cllr Carrigy were further endorsed by fellow party member and local Cllr Gerald Farrell.



“I personally think it's a good thing and as long as I am a councillor in Lanesboro I will make sure local people will move into those houses,” he said.



Independent Cllr Mark Casey said he too wanted to see “local, indigenous people of the area” avail of the 30 prospective housing units.

“Lanesboro has an ageing population and by housing young local families it can help rejuvenate the town a little bit,” he said.

