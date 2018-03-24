Government announces multi million euro Lanesboro social housing development

The Government has announced plans to deliver a six million social housing development in Lanesboro.

Local Fine Gael Cole Micheal Carrigy confirmed the news to longfordleader.ie this morning.

He said the project will involve the building of 30 units at a cost of six million euro.

Fine Gael's Longford general election candidate said the scope of the investment would go a long way towards easing social housing waiting list figures in the county.