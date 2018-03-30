Longford District Court: Stole €74 worth of goods from Penneys

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €400 following a hearing into the matter.



Fabian Muntean (25), 11 Warren Grove, Boyle, Co Roscommon appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with stealing property to the value of €74 from Penneys, Longford on March 18, 2018.



Inspector Paul Kilcoyne told the court that on the date in question at 13:50 the defendant entered the store in Longford Shopping Centre and stole various items worth €74.



The court heard that while the items were recovered there was no information available on the condition of those items.

“All the items were recovered and the defendant was identified on CCTV,” added the Inspector.

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client had provided €75 to the court in recompense for his actions.

“This, “ she added, “is a gesture towards matters and he really is very sorry for what has happened”.



Ms Mimnagh also pointed out to the court that her client had been with a youngster on the date and it was he who had taken the items on the day.

“My client is taking responsibility for the situation nonetheless,” she continued.



“He knows that he should have been keeping an eye on the young man; he is also a single parent with three children.”



Addressing the Judge directly, the defendant added; “My nephew was with me and I should have been more watchful over him”.



Following her deliberations on the matter, the Judge convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.