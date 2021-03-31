ThrowbackThursday | Do you recognise anyone from this gallery of Granard graduation photos from the Longford Leader archives?

CLICK ON THE ARROW TO GO TO THE NEXT PHOTO

#ThrowbackThursday | Recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photographs

In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of photographs by Shelley Corcoran from the Cnoc Mhuire Granard graduation ball in 2013. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.

