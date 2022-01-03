Longford man charged with dangerous driving after overtaking four cars on a bend
AN incident of dangerous driving was recounted during the recent sitting of Tullamore Court.
Henry Masterson, 9 Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Longford, was charged with an act of dangerous driving contrary to section 53 (1) on Tullamore Road, Kilbeggan, on February 27, 2021.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Masterson overtook four cars on a bend. One of the cars he overtook was an unmarked garda patrol car.
The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that his client was suffering from an illness at the time which made him want to urinate frequently. “On this occasion he was caught short and badly needed to urinate,” commented the solicitor. “He wanted to quickly get to a layby on the road where he could relieve himself, therefore he passed out the cars.”
Mr Farrelly added that Mr Masterson is a soldier who worked as a truck driver during a tour of duty in the Lebanon, and normally “he is a very careful driver.” He was 36 years of age and had no previous convictions.
Judge Catherine Staines commented that Mr Masterson was very lucky that there wasn't a dreadful accident because of his behaviour.
She ordered that the defendant engage with a community service programme and adjourned the matter to February 23. “If he engages well with the programme,” she said, “I won't disqualify him from driving.”
