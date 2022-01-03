Search

03 Jan 2022

Longford man charged with dangerous driving after overtaking four cars on a bend

Longford man charged with dangerous driving after overtaking four cars on a bend

Longford man charged with dangerous driving after overtaking four cars on a bend

Reporter:

Court Reporter

AN incident of dangerous driving was recounted during the recent sitting of Tullamore Court.

Henry Masterson, 9 Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Ballyleague, Longford, was charged with an act of dangerous driving contrary to section 53 (1) on Tullamore Road, Kilbeggan, on February 27, 2021.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that Mr Masterson overtook four cars on a bend. One of the cars he overtook was an unmarked garda patrol car.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly told the court that his client was suffering from an illness at the time which made him want to urinate frequently. “On this occasion he was caught short and badly needed to urinate,” commented the solicitor. “He wanted to quickly get to a layby on the road where he could relieve himself, therefore he passed out the cars.”

Mr Farrelly added that Mr Masterson is a soldier who worked as a truck driver during a tour of duty in the Lebanon, and normally “he is a very careful driver.” He was 36 years of age and had no previous convictions.

From Longford to Tullamore: Music and drama forms an important part of Carla's life

'Our hearts are broken': family and friends pay moving tribute to young man killed in Longford road crash

A young man killed in a single vehicle road crash outside Granard yesterday has been named locally. 

 

Judge Catherine Staines commented that Mr Masterson was very lucky that there wasn't a dreadful accident because of his behaviour.

She ordered that the defendant engage with a community service programme and adjourned the matter to February 23. “If he engages well with the programme,” she said, “I won't disqualify him from driving.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media