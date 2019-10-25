MCL Agri open day takes place this weekend

On Saturday, October 26, MCL Agri are holding their hugely popular annual open day at their premises in Lanesboro, Co. Longford (N39 Y2A3)

Similar to previous years it promises to be a great day with representatives from Kiernan Milling, Grennans and Goldstar animal feeds present providing nutritional advice and information on new and existing products for the upcoming Winter/Spring feeding Seasons. FREE Silage analysis will be carried out on the day with instant results.

As always, there will be huge discounts on feed, animal remedies/dosing, clothing/footwear and much more. Heavy hardware items such as gates, posts and wire will have their prices slashed on the day as part of an 'end of season sale'.

The fuel depot at MCL stocks a vast range of solid fuel including coal, turf, briquettes and logs. ‘Bundle Deal’ offers on the day will be at unbeatable prices - Don’t miss out. And for those of you that fancy yourselves as eagle eyed stock judges, our popular yet sometimes controversial 'Guess the weight' competition will be making a return.

