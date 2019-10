Roscommon mart will play host to a Premier show and sale of Pedigree Simmental cattle on Saturday, October 26.

The show will commence from 8am and the sale at 12 noon. There will be a total of 54 bulls up for sale and 69 pedigree heifers.

All enquiries can be made to Roscommon mart at 090 6626352 or the Simmental Cattle Society on 057-9324577. Catalogues can be downloaded at www.irishsimmental.com.