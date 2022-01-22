Search

22 Jan 2022

Big shoes to fill! RTÉ outlines process of finding successor to Longford's Ciarán Mullooly as Midlands news correspondent

Big shoes to fill! RTÉ outlines process of finding successor to Longford's Ciarán Mullooly as Midlands news correspondent

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

RTÉ has not yet started the job of replacing Lanesboro's Ciarán Mullooly on the Midlands news beat but the station says it hopes to begin inviting applications early this year.

RTÉ’s Midlands Correspondent position has been vacant since Mr Mullooly  announced he is to leave the broadcaster in June 2021 after nearly three decades covering news mainly in Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

The absence of a dedicated journalist in the region meant the station had to draft in Sinead Hussey, its northeast correspondent, to report from Tullamore on the death of Ashling Murphy. 

‘End of an era’ for Lanesboro's Ciarán Mullooly

The station acknowledged the recent situation in an update provided to the Leinster Express.

"We are continuing to provide news coverage of stories from the Midlands, as has been especially evident in the last number of weeks. We have a comprehensive network of regional correspondents along with specialist correspondents and reporters in our newsroom who continue to provide coverage in the interim," it said.

Another road tragedy as man dies in Midlands crash

RTÉ also put a timeframe around the replacement of Mr Mullooly.

"We hope to be in a position to internally advertise for a dedicated Midlands Correspondent later this spring and I will keep you posted on any developments," concluded the RTÉ statement.

The update was given on the day RTÉ News announced the appointment of Joe Mag Raollaigh as its new Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Correspondent.   

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media