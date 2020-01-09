Longford Leader jobs alert: Killoe / Newtownforbes Community Employment Project CLG looking to recruit full-time Community Employment (CE) Scheme Supervisor

Killoe / Newtownforbes Community Employment Project CLG wishes to recruit a Community Employment (CE) Scheme Supervisor on a full-time basis.



The closing date for applications for the role is Thursday, January 23, 2020 and here are all the details you need:

The duties of the post will include the planning and day to day running of the project objectives which comprises general maintenance of parklands, GAA Pitches, Community Centres landscaping horticultural and general works of an environmental nature and includes the following:

• Managing the accounting/administration requirements of the Scheme in line with Financial and Operation Guidelines issued by the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection (DEASP);

• Implementation of a structured on the job supervision and mentoring programme to ensure progression of CE participants;

• Maximising CE participants opportunities for employment, training and

development.

• Liaison with the DEASP, sub-sponsors as appointed from time to time to deliver an agreed work plan, public and private training providers and employers.

Essential requirements for the position:

1. A major third level qualification at National Framework of Qualification (NFQ)

Level 6 or higher in Business/ Financial Administration, Training, Human Resources, Project Management or related disciplines. Evidence of the award / qualification must be included with the application (i.e. photocopy of award or results).

2. At least 3 year's work experience in a supervisory capacity. Two employment

references will be sought from a successful applicant who is under consideration for appointment.

3. Own transport and a full valid B driving licence.

In assessing suitability for the post candidates must demonstrate that they have:

• The ability to prepare and implement a training programme for participants and knowledge of Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ);

• Knowledge of accounting/administration procedures;

• Knowledge and understanding of Health & Safety Regulations.

• Proficiency in the use of Information Technology (I.T.) software packages (e.g. MS Office).

The successful candidate will be required to obtain Garda vetting clearance.



The Salary will be in accordance with the grant funding set for the position by the DEASP.

Detailed Curriculum Vitae for the post including a copy of your Major Level 6 or higher award should be addressed to;

Po Box 55N, Longford Leader, Dublin Road, Longford

Closing date for Applications is Thursday, January 23 2020.

Candidates may be shortlisted for interview on the basis of information contained in the submitted C.V. Killoe/ Newtownforbes Community Employment Project CE Clg is an equal opportunities employer. Canvassing in any form will automatically disqualify. Appointment is subject to the approval by the DEASP which is funded by the Irish Government.