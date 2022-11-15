Talented Longford dancer captures seventh provincial title

Joseph Farrell is pictured with his dad Joe, mam Mary and sister Niamh
Congratulations to Cartronawar's Joseph Farrell who won the Leinster U14 Dancing Championship in the Mullingar Park Hotel last Friday.
It was Joseph's seventh Leinster title in succession and his triumph earns qualification for the World Dancing Championships in Montreal.
He finished eighth in the World Championships last year in Belfast.
Joseph is pictured (in the main photo with the story) with his dad Joe, mam Mary and sister Niamh (and below) on the winners podium.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.