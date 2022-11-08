Search

08 Nov 2022

Lanesboro student presented with Maynooth University Entrance Scholarship Award

Lanesboro student presented with Maynooth University Entrance Scholarship Award

Professor Eeva Leinonen, Bláithín McElgunn and Hazel Hannon Picture: Maxwells

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

08 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A Lanesboro student has been presented with an Entrance Scholarship award by Maynooth University. 

Bláithín McElgunn, from Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, who attended Lanesboro Community College, accepted her award from the President of Maynooth University, Professor Eeva Leinonen  at the recent Entrance Scholarship Ceremony.

Principal of Lanesboro Community College, Hazel Hannon was also present for the special occasion.

The Entrance Scholarship was awarded to 100 students beginning their studies at Maynooth in 2022, who received €1,000 for achieving 575 points or more in their Leaving Certificate examinations.

PICTURES | Glitz, glamour and galaxy of stars on Longford red carpet for Ardagh Moydow GAA Oscars gala night

Congratulations to Bláithín and best wishes to her with her future studies.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media