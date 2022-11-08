Lanesboro student presented with Maynooth University Entrance Scholarship Award

Professor Eeva Leinonen, Bláithín McElgunn and Hazel Hannon Picture: Maxwells
A Lanesboro student has been presented with an Entrance Scholarship award by Maynooth University.
Bláithín McElgunn, from Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, who attended Lanesboro Community College, accepted her award from the President of Maynooth University, Professor Eeva Leinonen at the recent Entrance Scholarship Ceremony.
Principal of Lanesboro Community College, Hazel Hannon was also present for the special occasion.
The Entrance Scholarship was awarded to 100 students beginning their studies at Maynooth in 2022, who received €1,000 for achieving 575 points or more in their Leaving Certificate examinations.
Congratulations to Bláithín and best wishes to her with her future studies.
