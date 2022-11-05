PICTURES | Glitz, glamour and galaxy of stars on Longford red carpet for Ardagh Moydow GAA Oscars gala night

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
On Saturday night last, October 29, 2022 Ardagh Moydow GAA held their Oscars night. This was the culmination of years of hard work by the club's steering committee, actors, actresses and team leaders of each film. Well done to all actresses and actors who were brilliant in all films. Thanks to supporters, sponsors and all who attended the event. Winners on the night were; Best Grossing Movie: Fr Ted; Best Movie (audience choice): Derry Girls; Best Actor: Willie Forbes; Best supporting actor: John Duffy; Best actress: Leah Victory; Best supporting actress: Tara Hogan; Best Extra: Lorraine Fay; Best comedy scene: Fr Ted; Best Costumes: The Snapper; Best Scene: The Auction in The Field; Best Dressed Lady: Lorraine Fay. Best Dressed Gent: Dessie Murphy. Well done to all.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was present to capture some pictures from the red carpet at the Longford Arms Hotel and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!