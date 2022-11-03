Longford man ‘putting two fingers up to the road traffic laws’

A suspended jail sentence was imposed on a defendant who Longford District Court heard had an “appalling” list of previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Aurimas Valavicius (35), 26 Abhainn Glas, Edgeworthstown was charged with no insurance and no driving licence on June 25 last at Ballymahon Road, Edgeworthstown.

Sergeant Enda Daly said that on the date of the offence gardai spoke to the defendant who was driving a car, and he said he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

The court heard the defendant had 23 previous convictions, for which he had received a number of driving disqualifications, the longest of which was for 10 years. He had also been in prison twice.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said the “galling thing is that he had turned his life around”. The defendant gets a lift to work with a friend, however on this occasion his friend had finished earlier than him.

A neighbour arrived to collect him in his car, but he was intoxicated. When this was put to Garda Shanley that the other man had been drunk, he replied, “I thought he was just tired”.



The defendant had made the decision that it would be better for him to drive.

Mr Gearty said the defendant turns 36 this month and is back in a relationship with the mother of his two children.

A native of Lithuania, “he did lead a fast and loose life when he originally came here and that is reflected in his appalling convictions,” Mr Gearty said, adding, “He has completely transformed his life.”

Judge John Brennan noted that the defendant “essentially was putting two fingers up to the road traffic laws”.

However, he said he was impressed that he is working and back in a relationship.

While a prison sentence was warranted, Judge Brennan said he didn’t believe there would be an outcome that would help rehabilitate the defendant.

A five months’ prison sentence was imposed, which was suspended for 18 months, with the defendant to enter a €300 peace bond.

A four year driving disqualification was imposed, along with a fine of €200.