Abbott plan Longford expansion

Abbott Ireland have made an approach to Longford County Council planners regarding expansion plans for their Longford site.

Abbott Ireland made the application to the local authority last week. The multinational medical devices and health care company made the approach to planners regarding a number of site developments.

The application relates to the retention of the following the 160 bay carpark, roads and footpaths to the southwest of the facility, and a remotely located two-storey temporary office accommodation, a single-storey temporary lab accommodation.

Other proposals for the Lisnamuck site include the provision of a two storey Lab, production and office expansion to the north of the existing facility, the provision of a two-storey packaging expansion to the northeast of the existing facility.

The application covers the provision of a double height warehouse with single storey office accommodation to the northeast of the facility and including level truck dock and circulation roads.

The provision of a salt storage tank located to the northeast of the existing facility. Demolition of existing two storey temporary accommodation to the north of the facility. Demolition of an existing house and outbuildings.

The application covers all other associated site services necessary to facilitate the proposed development.

The diagnostics facility in Longford spans 135,000 square feet and is located on a 20-acre greenfield site in Lisnamuck on the outskirts of Longford town.

In 2004, Abbott’s operations in Ireland expanded with the opening of a second facility in Longford.



The Longford facility plays a key role in helping Abbott to meet the increasing global demand for diagnostic testing in areas such as infectious disease, cancer, thyroid and cardiovascular diseases.

The local authority hope to have reached a decision by December 22