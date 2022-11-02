Longford Variety Group mark silver jubilee by staging Divas and Dudes

Longford Variety Group returns to the Backstage for their annual extravaganza of entertainment. Divas and Dudes will mark the group's 25 years of fundraising for the local community. The group evolved from the Tops of the Town competition.

“We are 30 odd years together, but the Variety Group is officially 25 years on the go this year. Our main goal is to have fun and raise money for charity. We have raised in the region of €250,000 over the years for local charities, this year is no different with all proceeds going to Longford Hospice Homecare, Voices for Autism St Christopher's and other local charities,” Chairperson of the group, Charlie Murry, told the Leader.

Divas and Dudes is a unique show: “This is our second show in the calendar year. Our last outing was “Are you wide Sham?”, in honour of Tom O'Brien. It came off the back of the Covid lockdown. It's unprecedented for us to do two shows in a year, but there is a real public appetite for entertainment.”

Bringing the show to life is no easy task: “We are blessed, we have a great committee, with Maggie Walsh, Kevin Hussey, and Christine O'Brien all making tremendous contributions. Our director Brian Murray and choreographer, Penny Barry, have put in a lot of work. Through the years we have been so lucky to have so many people willing to give the time and effort to the Variety Group.”

Penny Barry takes up a role previously held by Aimie Duignan from the Peelo School of Dancing. The Dancing School has been an integral part of the cast down through the years.

Charlie says although there are some fresh faces involved in the show the scouts always have their eyes peeled: “We are always on the lookout for fresh talent.



"We have a loyal band of contributors. It can be difficult to get young males for the show. This year we have a couple of performers who have not been on stage in 20 years. They were kids when they were last involved. It's great to have them back.”

The social aspect of the group is the reason people continually give their time up: “We live by our name. The girls gave it a nickname a few years ago, Variety Street -where everyone knows your name. It's great to have a chin wag and chat and that is very much a part of what the Variety Group is about.”

This year’s comedy team is led by the legendary John Kelly and will also feature some of Longford’s best solo comedic talent. On the musical front this year’s show will feature songs from Pretty Woman, Moulin Rouge, Hairspray, Come From Away and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Longford Variety Group prides itself on being by the community, for the community: “Longford Variety Group would like to thank all our cast members who have worked tirelessly on this show. Their dedication and support is greatly appreciated. We also have to thank all our sponsors and the people of Longford who supported us over the years,” the Chairman concluded.

Tickets for the show cost €13.50 or €10. The group has an opening night special, on Wednesday, November 16, where all seats cost only €10. The show will run from November 16 to November 19, 2022