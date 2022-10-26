BREAKING : Garda probe underway following cocaine and fireworks seizure in Longford town

Longford garda station
Gardai have launched an investigation after cocaine and fireworks were seized from a premises in Longford town last night.
The Leader understands gardai carried out a search of a house in Longford town at around 9pm last night during which around €500 of suspected cocaine was discovered.
A quantity of fireworks were also found during the planned search which took place under the auspices of Operation Tombola, a garda initiative aimed at detecting and preventing the illegal sale of fireworks.
No arrests were made but a garda spokesperson has confirmed an investigation is underway into last night's seizure.
"Longford Gardai carried out searches of a house in Longford town on October 25, 2022," said the spokesperson.
"A number of items were seized, including €500 in suspected cocaine and a number of fireworks.
"Investigations are ongoing."
