26 Oct 2022

Longford produced documentary film on 1921 Clonfin Ambush set for online release

Clonfin, a documentary film about the North Longford Flying Column and the Clonfin ambush of 1921, will be released online on Wednesday, October 26.

The film will be made available on the Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services YouTube channel.

Its online release follows the premiere of the film in Granard Community Library earlier this year.

The documentary was produced by local company Harp Media, founded and owned by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, rising stars within the film industry.

It was commissioned by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council. It is a Decade of Centuries project.

The historical subject matter is told through a combination of interviews with historians and relatives of those, archival footage and dramatic reconstructions.

Seán Ó Súilleabháin, renowned local author and historian, has been researching Longford’s part in the War of Independence for the past four years, for a book which he hopes to publish later this year. 2020 & 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of some key events in the War of Independence. Indeed, 1920 and 1921 were momentous years in Longford’s history and the deeds of Seán Mac Eoin and his Flying Column were legendary. We are delighted that Seán Ó Súilleabháin is sharing some of his research with Longford Leader readers as he looks back on that era, and this week he looks at the Clonfin Ambush of February 2, 1921, when the elite British forces surrendered to Seán Mac Eoin. The author would welcome any feedback or comments at sosuilleabhain9@gmail.com

Professor Marie Coleman of Queen’s University Belfast, an expert on County Longford in the revolutionary period, was the historical advisor on the project. Dr Mel Farrell (Royal Irish Academy) and Professor Diarmaid Ferriter (UCD) were also contributors to the project.

For further information, check out Longfordlibrary.ie or follow Longford Heritage and Archives on social media.

