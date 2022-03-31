PICTURES | Unveiling of 'Circle of Courage' sculpture in Clonfin

The sculpture ‘The Circle of Courage’ was unveiled during a ceremony at Clonfin on Sunday.

The piece is the creation of distinguished Longford artist Gary Robinson.

It was commissioned last year by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services as a Decade of Centenaries project.

The unveiling was performed by Cllr Peggy Nolan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council. She spoke about how the men who served at Clonfin had played such an important part in the fight for our independence.

Gary Robinson outlined the symbolism of the piece and spoke about the courage of all who took part in the action. He thanked everyone involved in the project, including the Clonfin Commemoration Committee, which was supportive of it from the beginning.

Gretta Devaney, Chairperson, spoke on behalf of the committee and thanked Gary for his work on the sculpture.

At Gary’s suggestion, special pieces, similar to parts of the sculpture, were presented to representatives of the families of members of the North Longford Flying Column.