PICTURES | Longford GAA star hosts successful charity table quiz

Longford's Mickey Quinn is one of 50 intercounty stars teaming up with Warriors for Humanity and who will be jetting off to Kenya next month to help raise funds for Self Help Africa. The Plant the Planet Games, the brainchild of Warriors for Humanity founder and former Galway dual player Alan Kerins, take place in Kenya from November 19 - 27. The historic event will feature male and female players from all four codes - gaelic football, hurling, ladies football and camogie.
The aim is to highlight the impact of climate change and raise sufficient funds to plant one million trees through Self Help Africa. Ahead of travelling to Kenya next month Mickey hosted a charity table quiz in The Sin Bin, Longford rugby club last Friday night and pictured are Edel McCormack, Mark, Mickey and Kate Quinn Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Gabrielle Patterson
Brain tumour survivor Pamela Tully; brain tumour survivor Logan Gray (5) and his mother Ariane Gray; milliner Sinead Gormley and Brain Tumour Ireland representatives Emma Synnott and Fiona Keegan
