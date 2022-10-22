Search

22 Oct 2022

PICTURES | Spectacular Longford tractor run raises €7,500 for Ballymahon Day Care Centre

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

22 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Crowds of people lined the streets from Ballymahon Mart and along the route to see Ballymahon's 3rd tractor run in aid of Ballymahon Day Care Centre.

There was a great sense of community spirit as people came into the mart canteen to drop of donations and buy raffle tickets. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Over 80 tractors headed off taking in neighbouring parishes of Forgney, Kenagh and Tang, it was a lovely scenic route crossing over canal bridges and the Inny bridges.

Participants stopped at Kenagh St. Dominics GAA Club for cup of tea and a toilet break. Darren Mulledy explained, “All the tractor drivers had a great day as the rain held off until we got back to the mart for refreshments. We would just like to thank everyone who helped in anyway to make this fundraiser a huge success.”

Darren added, “ Special word of thanks to our main sponsor Raj Singh and all the businesses who gave donations. As there is still money coming in we won't have the final figure till next week, but we have estimated that we will hit €7,500.”

At the mart Breda Greaves manager of the Day Care Centre spoke after the refreshments and raffle. She thanked everyone for supporting the centre and explained where the money that was raised will go towards the purchase of the centres new mini bus which the Centre received funding for.

"This will be a huge asset for the centre and for the clients using the centre. People can still make donations online or can drop donations into the centre."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media