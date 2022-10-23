Significant funding for seven Longford community centres

Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre Granard is to receive €24,500.70
Significant funding for seven local community centres will benefit Longford people 'for years to come'.
That's according to the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, who recently announced €12.5million funding for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres.
Seven Longford community centres are to benefit to the tune of €143,399.08.
The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) - the largest single investment into community centres in decades - will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements to their local community facility.
The funding - up to a maximum of €25,000 - will lead to improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by the elderly.
The following was allocated to Longford Community Centres ;
Cullyfad Community Centre €25,000;
Edgeworthstown & District Development Association €24,686.25;
Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre Granard €24,500.70;
Moydow Hall Committee €14,641.50;
Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Services Ltd Granard €11,213;
St Mary's Edgeworthstown Community Campus €21,309.63
Templemichael Parish Resources €22,048
