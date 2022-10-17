Large turnout for Longford Pedigree Belgian Blue Sale

The pedigree livestock sale hosted by James McNally, Dunbeggan House, Ballymacormack, Longford attracted buyers from right across the island of Ireland.
Animals up for auction included a number of award winning Belgian Blues.
The orgnaniser of the sale, James McNally, was delighted with the turnout and subsequent engagement in the online sale: “It was a huge success with people coming from near and far. The sale now sees calves going all over the country.”
The three top priced heifers: Dunbeggan Quest €7,800; Dunbeggan Qeleigh €6,100; and Dunbeggan Pepper €5,600.
The top priced bull was Dunbeggan Quinn which netted an impressive €4,800.
All animals were under one year old. The four sponsors for the four top priced animals were - AB Ireland (Paddy Buckley); AIB Longford; Longford Animal Health Centre; Kiernan Milling.
James had an additional reason to celebrate over the weekend as his club Young Grattans won the Longford Junior Championship.
