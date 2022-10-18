Tickets on sale for Longford's eagerly anticipated Still Voices Film Festival

With just under a month to the start of the Still Voices Film Festival tickets for two elements of the programme have gone on sale.

The Festival, in partnership with Creative Ireland Longford and Backstage Theatre, will present a special screening of two films with a strong Longford theme: The Dance and Lakelands.

The Still Voices Film Festival is a community-focused, international film festival based in Ballymahon, Longford. It started out as a showcase for local film-making talent in 2014 and has grown into a festival recognised both nationally and internationally.

The festival organisers say: “We deliver new, exciting and world-class cinema for the local community and wider Midlands region. Through our core programme, the Short Film Competition, we showcase a variety of films, including fiction, non-fiction, animation, student, Irish language and experimental.”

This year's festival takes place from November 9 through to November 13.

The Dance captures the curtain rise of Michael Keegan-Dolan's Mám. It gives a tantalising glimpse of the opening night of the show's 2019 Dublin Theatre Festival run. Pat Collins' documentary immediately cuts to a community hall on the Dingle peninsula eight weeks previously as choreographer Keegan-Dolan brings Mám to life.

The Still Voices Film Festival presents The Dance on November 11, followed by a Q&A with Pat Collins and Michael Keegan-Dolan.

The second film is Lakelands. Lakelands is filmed on location in Granard, Longford and surrounding areas such as Gowna. It stars Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People, Vivarium), Danielle Galligan (Netflix’s Shadow and Bone), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands, The Dig), Dafhyd Flynn (Michael Inside), Dara Devaney (Arracht), and Gary Lydon (Calvary).

It tells the story of a young Gaelic footballer, Cian, who struggles to comes to terms with a career-ending injury sustained on a night out. Lakelands follows him as he undertakes a search for his own identity in a small town in the Midlands, where Gaelic football is a religion and identity is defined by what you can do on the pitch.

Lakelands will be screened on November 12 at 8pm, followed by a Q&A with the directors Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney of Harp Media. Both films will be shown in Backstage theatre.

Tickets costing €10 went on sale last Monday October 10.