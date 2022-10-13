Longford charity Cian's Kennels: ‘We just want to help as many sick children as we possibly can’

Liam Cosgrove talks to Evelyn Neary over the continued rise of Cian's Kennels, a charity set up in memory of her late son

A charity set up in memory of a brave Longford teenager’s courageous fight with cancer has added yet another accolade to its ever growing awards portfolio after it was named a finalist in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

Cian’s Kennels, initiated following the tragic passing three years ago of 15-year-old Killashee schoolboy Cian Neary, has achieved more in its fledgling infancy than most mainstream charities could hope to accomplish in a lifetime.

In a bid to preserve the St Brigid’s Killashee youngster’s legacy and more notably his long held devotion to his beloved labrador Cooper, Cian’s Kennels sole ambition has always been about bringing pets like the Neary’s “truly special” canine family member closer to sick children and their families.

Having opened the doors to its state of the art €100,000 facility on the grounds of Crumlin’s Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in May, the organisation was among 35 finalists out of around 300 entries nationwide.

It was an exceptional feat for its founders, Cian’s parents Enda and Evelyn Neary and a band of fifty or so volunteers who have helped transform the lives of sick children up and down the country.

“It was a great recognition to get,” said a delighted Evelyn, as she reflected on the award this week.

“We only really opened in May and we were up against other people who have been 20 years or more in operation, so to achieve what we did was fantastic.”

By Evelyn’s own admission, the extraordinary successes enjoyed by an establishment she helped mastermind comes with its own emotional tugs and poignant recollections.

“It’s bittersweet,” she confided.

“Cian’s Kennels, to me is like therapy. I get so much more out of it than what other people might think.

"It's a distraction in some ways. All of the planning and everything else that goes with that is hard work and it does take motivation, but when you see it all come together it makes everything worthwhile."

Caption: Michaela Cox, Marcus Reid, Emma Farrouj, and Evelyn and Enda Neary at the National Lottery Good Causes Awards held at Killashee House on October 1

That sense of inner satisfaction would warm even the most dispassionate of hearts. Evelyn and Enda’s determination to make an establishment named after their much cherished son the success it has undeniably become looks set to break new and even higher ground over the coming months.

Having successfully managed a pilot by offering its services to children and families attached to the hospital’s St John’s Oncology Unit, those advances has seen the charity being given the green light to extend its reach hospital-wide.

“We are now in the process of communicating with the relevant ward managers which is exciting,” added Evelyn.

Being able to boast a six strong voluntary board of directors as well as two sets of panels of volunteers in the midlands and Dublin is more than noteworthy.

So too is Evelyn and Enda’s vision to add a second vehicle to its fleet as well as a second panel of Dublin based volunteers.

“Our plan is to extend the service at the hospital with immediate effect and the new children’s hospital while also bringing it to other care facilities for sick children,” added an enthusiastic sounding Evelyn.

“We just want to help as many sick children as we possibly can.”

Those yearnings to reach out to families who have gone through similar journeys to those of the Neary’s is of course linked to how Cian gained valuable strength through his own deep-seated relationship with Cooper.

And not surprisingly, the moment can’t pass without mentioning a canine companion who will forever hold a unique place in the hearts of Evelyn and the wider Neary family.

“Ah he’s spoilt rotten,” said Evelyn, while breaking out into mild laughter.

“He’s three now and will always be a special pet for us.”

In between trying to find Cooper a female companion, Evelyn is busy preparing for what will be the charity’s first chance to hold a public celebration of its achievements to date in the wake of Covid-19.

On November 12, Cian’s Kennels will host its inaugural ball at a venue which holds treasured memories for Evelyn and Enda and Cian’s brother Shane.

“We decided to choose the Ardilaun Hotel in Galway as it is so close to our hearts,” said Evelyn.

“We had such special, happy times there with Cian both pre and post his illness.

“It’s really a celebration of all what we have achieved to date. It will also be the first public gathering we would have had with everyone, from invited guests, to sponsors and volunteers.

“It will basically be a room full of people who have in some and so many different ways been part of our journey.”

On the evidence of that remarkable and staggering odyssey to date, it’s an adventure that has many more chapters to write over the months and years ahead.

*For more details on next month’s inauguration ball, simply log onto cianskennels.ie