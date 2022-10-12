Award for Hanlon's Gala Longford
Hanlon's Gala, Longford was recognised for excellence in retailing at the 2022 Gala Retail B.E.S.T Awards ceremony which took place in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney following the annual Gala Retail conference and trade fair.
A regular fixture at the annual Gala conference, the B.E.S.T awards are presented to Gala Group stores that are deemed ‘outstanding’, following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala ‘Business Excellence Standards Tool’ (B.E.S.T) programme.
The conference and awards ceremony were MC’d by television presenter Lucy Kennedy who also presented the awards to winners on the night.
With a theme of ‘Grow as One’, the 2022 Gala conference brought together Gala retailers, wholesalers and suppliers for a celebration of the Gala Group’s performance and an overview of plans for the future, as well as an action packed few days of activities including the supplier trade fair, group activities and the Gala B.E.S.T awards.
The cover of new book Little Republics: The Story of Bungalow Bliss by Longford author Adrian Duncan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.