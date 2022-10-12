Search

12 Oct 2022

Award for Hanlon's Gala Longford

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

12 Oct 2022 10:30 PM

Hanlon's Gala, Longford was recognised for excellence in retailing at the 2022 Gala Retail B.E.S.T Awards ceremony which took place in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney following the annual Gala Retail conference and trade fair.

A regular fixture at the annual Gala conference, the B.E.S.T awards are presented to Gala Group stores that are deemed ‘outstanding’, following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala ‘Business Excellence Standards Tool’ (B.E.S.T) programme.

The conference and awards ceremony were MC’d by television presenter Lucy Kennedy who also presented the awards to winners on the night.

With a theme of ‘Grow as One’, the 2022 Gala conference brought together Gala retailers, wholesalers and suppliers for a celebration of the Gala Group’s performance and an overview of plans for the future, as well as an action packed few days of activities including the supplier trade fair, group activities and the Gala B.E.S.T awards.

