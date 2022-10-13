Spike in energy costs hits Longford groups

The cost of living crisis is beginning to hit home with three ogranisations - St Mel's Cathedral, Ballymahon Traders Association and Dromard GAA - outlining how they are making moves to help keep a lid on skyrocketing energy costs.

Parishioners of Templemichael and Ballymacormack were informed via a statement in the weekly parish newsletter of moves to close St Mel's Cathedral earlier in the evening.

The landmark building is set to close Monday to Friday at 6pm with the front doors being closed at the culmination of weekend religious services.

“In an attempt to reduce our dependence on oil and to curtail the use of electricity the Cathedral will close at 6pm Monday to Friday and after evening mass Saturday and Sunday evening.

In a separate move, Ballymahon Traders Association said it would be minimising the level of festive lighting in the south Longford town.

“Due to the current energy crisis, it has been decided reluctantly to reduce street lighting this year,” read a statement, adding that a 25ft Christmas tree would be in situ at the town’s community library.

Despite the move, the committee members urged business owners and residents to make a “significant effort” to enhance their buildings and homes with festive lighting in the lead up to Christmas.

At the opposite end of the county, walking enthusiasts in Dromard have been told this week that from next Monday, public lighting will be reduced to a two hour timeframe.

“Due to the unprecedented increases in electricity costs, we have decided to restrict the lighting on the walking track to only be switched on from 7pm to 9pm daily commencing on October 17,” a statement revealed.