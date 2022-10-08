Kempton Lucky 15 delivers big pay out for Longford punter
Kempton was the lucky location for one county Longford punter after their Lucky 15 clicked on Wednesday afternoon.
The anonymous customer called into their local BoyleSports shop and added four horses to their €5 Lucky 15 betslip that amounted to a total stake of €75, with all four horses obliging.
The winners were Lir Speciale in the 7.00 at 7/2, Mutafawwig in the 7.30 at 7/2, Double Time in the 8.00 at 4/1 and finally Fiscal Policy in the 8.30 at 9/1.
The celebrations started for the Longford customer when all horses obliged with a mouth-watering amount of €9,997.50 secured.
Longford Ladies JFC Final: Mullinalaghta come storming back to win the Junior title
Looking in trouble when they trailed by five points (4-7 to 2-8) midway through the second half, Mullinalaghta produced a powerful finish to overcome a gallant Rathcline team in a very exciting Ladies Football Junior Championship final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive congratulations to our County Longford customer who only needed less than two hours to turn their stake into €9,997.50. We wish our client the very best of luck with their winnings."
The jubilant Mullinalaghta players celebrate their win over Rathcline in the Droplink Ladies Football Junior Championship Final at Emmet Park Photo: Syl Healy
