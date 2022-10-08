Longford Ladies JFC Final: Mullinalaghta come storming back to win the Junior title

The jubilant Mullinalaghta players celebrate their win over Rathcline in the Droplink Ladies Football Junior Championship Final at Emmet Park Photo: Syl Healy
Looking in trouble when they trailed by five points (4-7 to 2-8) midway through the second half, Mullinalaghta produced a powerful finish to overcome a gallant Rathcline team in a very exciting Ladies Football Junior Championship final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday.
Mullinalaghta . . . 3-14 Rathcline . . . 4-7
Rathcline failed to register another score in the final quarter of this tremendous game as Mullinalaghta, inspired by the driving force of midfielder Ella O’Reilly, took over completely in adding another 1-6 to their impressive tally.
After hat-trick hero Edel Sheehy scored her third goal in the 49th minute, Mullinalaghta clocked up another six points - three from their clinical top scorer Lauren Burke (0-8 in total); a brace from Aideen Donoghoe with Laura Cunningham also shooting over the bar.
Rathcline remained in contention thanks to a string of fantastic saves by their excellent keeper Sarah Curran during the course of this roller coaster thriller.
MULLINALAGHTA: Emily Hand, Leah Farrell, Carmel McGivney, Antoinette Reilly, Laura Cunningham (0-1), Caroline McGivney, Ella O’Reilly (0-1), Aisling Scanlon, Rosa Lynch, Lauren Burke (0-8, 3 frees), Siobhan Leonard, Edel Sheehy (3-1), Aideen Donoghoe (0-3).
Subs:- Eimear Scanlon for A Reilly (half-time); Shauna Murphy for S Leonard (48 mins); Elaine McGivney for L Burke (stoppage time); Mary Reilly for L Farrell (stoppage time).
RATHCLINE: Sarah Curran, Niamh Flynn, Jane Dowd, Bronagh Kiely, Aoife Kennelly, Anna Maguire, Cait Kiely, Aoife Nolan, Lara O’Sullivan (0-2, 1 free), Eabha Healy (1-0), Grace Cullen (2-0), Caoillinn Flood (0-1), Chloe Hopkins (1-4, 3 frees).
Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe).
The jubilant Mullinalaghta players celebrate their win over Rathcline in the Droplink Ladies Football Junior Championship Final at Emmet Park Photo: Syl Healy
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.