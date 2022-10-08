Search

08 Oct 2022

Longford's Melissa O'Kane helps Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s to vital win over Northern Ireland

Longford's Melissa O'Kane helps Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s to vital win over Northern Ireland

Longford's Melissa O'Kane (left on front row) helped Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s to a 1 nil win over Northern Ireland in the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

08 Oct 2022 9:23 PM

Longford's Melissa O'Kane helped the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s to a 1 nil win over Northern Ireland in the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers. 

A header from Emma Doherty ensured the Republic of Ireland took the three points.

Having drawn 1-1 with Poland in their first game in Group 5, Dave Connell knew that his team needed a victory in order to stay in contention to reach Phase 2 of qualifying next year. And that is exactly what they achieved.

Ireland sit second in the Group behind France - who they play next on Monday afternoon - but have already secured a place in the next stage of qualifying.

It was Northern Ireland who started on a lively note in this game but the attacking threat from Connell's side was clear to see with Eva Mangan, Lia O'Leary, Jessie Stapleton and Tara O'Hanlon all unloading attempts at goal before they eventually did score.

The goal arrived on 20 minutes when Jamie Thompson's delivery from a corner kick picked out Sligo Rovers forward Doherty who nodded it at goal and it spilled over the line. 

For much of the remainder of the game it was one-way traffic with Ireland registering 17 attempts on goal compared to just one for their opponents. Goalkeeper Erin McAllister was kept incredibly busy throughout.

This was another positive performance for the Girls in Green and they will move onto their final Group game with a lot of confidence and knowing that a spot at next summer's main tournament is still within reach.

Republic of Ireland: Summer Lawless; Melissa O'Kane, Kate Thompson, Jessie Stapleton, Tara O'Hanlon; Sophie Morrin, Scarlett Herron; Jamie Thompson (Michaela Lawrence 58), Eva Mangan (Rola Olusola 89), Lia O'Leary (Kerri O'Hara 56); Emma Doherty.

Northern Ireland: Erin McAllister, Sarah Jane McMaster, Aimee Neal (Sarah Tweedie 75), Helen Parker, Rebecca Magee, Ella Haughey, Aoibhe O’Neill, Naomi McLaughlin, Maeve McConaghy (Emily Reid 82), Erin Montgomery (Keri Halliday 75), Ellie-Mae Dickson. 

Referee: Jelena Pejković (Croatia).

UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers
League A, Group 5
Tuesday, October 4th | Poland 1-1 Republic of Ireland, City Stadium Plewiska
Friday, October 7th | Republic of Ireland 1-0 Northern Ireland, City Stadium Swarzedz
Monday, October 10th | Republic of Ireland v France, MGKS Huragan, KO 13:00 (Irish Time)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media