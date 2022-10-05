Man (30s) charged over €130k Longford drugs and cash haul

An image of the alleged drugs which were retrieved in Longford town yesterday
A man in his thirties arrested on foot of a major drugs and cash haul in Longford town yesterday is to appear in court later this month after detectives charged him earlier this evening.
The man, who is from Longford town, was detained and questioned by officers yesterday after two houses were searched.
Over €110,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine together with more than €28,000 in cash were recovered as a result.
The male suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
Detectives had until around 4pm this afternoon to either charge or release the man and earlier this evening a garda spokesperson confirmed he had been charged in connection to the seizure.
He was released from garda custody and is due to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday week (October 18).
